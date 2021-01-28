Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 865.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLED opened at $234.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.44 and its 200-day moving average is $201.00. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 2,111 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $422,136.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,936 shares in the company, valued at $51,179,521.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,467 shares of company stock worth $14,295,738 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

