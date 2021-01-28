Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.25 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $9.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $203.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

