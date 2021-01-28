Unum Group (UNM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Unum Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE UNM opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

