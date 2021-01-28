uPlexa Price Down 28.8% This Week (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. uPlexa has a total market cap of $522,083.56 and $11,589.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,570,515,111 coins. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

uPlexa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

