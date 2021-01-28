Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s share price traded down 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.63. 946,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,510,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.18.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.91 million during the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%.
About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK)
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
