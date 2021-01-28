Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s share price traded down 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.63. 946,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,510,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.91 million during the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Urban One as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.