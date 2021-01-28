Urbanfund Corp. (UFC.V) (CVE:UFC) Trading 11.3% Higher

Urbanfund Corp. (UFC.V) (CVE:UFC)’s share price traded up 11.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 34,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.99 million and a PE ratio of 8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.78, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Urbanfund Corp. (UFC.V) (CVE:UFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.33 million during the quarter.

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company also focuses on identifying and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Brampton, Belleville, Kitchener, and London, Ontario; Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec; and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

