USA Technologies (USAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. USA Technologies has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 million. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. On average, analysts expect USA Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAT opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $642.13 million, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. USA Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $11.84.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

