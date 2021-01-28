Usca Ria LLC Acquires 1,192 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.72. The company had a trading volume of 24,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.53. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

