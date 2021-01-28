Usca Ria LLC Acquires 48,625 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,625 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC owned about 0.07% of Rackspace Technology worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RXT. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $116,000. JDC JSC L.P. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $163,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

NASDAQ:RXT traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.00. 52,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,151. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.63.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $601.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.43 million. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

