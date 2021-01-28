Usca Ria LLC Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,244 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,523.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of EOG traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $54.50. The stock had a trading volume of 272,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of -105.79 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $77.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

