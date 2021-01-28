Usca Ria LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 603.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $997,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.61. The company had a trading volume of 27,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,885. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.25. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.82.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

