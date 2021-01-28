Usca Ria LLC Buys 14,018 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 626.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.75.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $260.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,564,033. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

