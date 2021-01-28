Usca Ria LLC Buys 67,389 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,389 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Usca Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Usca Ria LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,643,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,351,000 after purchasing an additional 480,793 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,642,000 after purchasing an additional 676,944 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,199,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,228,000 after purchasing an additional 614,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,945,000 after purchasing an additional 851,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $56.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,122. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $57.62.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

