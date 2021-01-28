Usca Ria LLC Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,679,000 after buying an additional 423,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,484,000 after buying an additional 240,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after buying an additional 623,278 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after buying an additional 3,034,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after buying an additional 94,832 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.15. The stock had a trading volume of 73,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,967. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.22. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $85.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

