Usca Ria LLC Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.58.

NYSE TMO traded up $15.78 on Thursday, reaching $498.26. The company had a trading volume of 25,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $483.74 and a 200-day moving average of $452.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.