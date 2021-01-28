Usca Ria LLC Has $16.06 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2,608.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,221 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Usca Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Usca Ria LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $16,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 137.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.12. 525,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,818,759. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $149.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.65.

