Usca Ria LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Usca Ria LLC cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,359 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 59,386 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in HP by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $488,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,307 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in HP by 2.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,036,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,547,000 after purchasing an additional 353,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in HP by 35.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,139 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in HP by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,930,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $150,596,000 after purchasing an additional 103,167 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in HP by 4.7% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 5,493,898 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $104,328,000 after purchasing an additional 246,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.06. 344,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,351,221. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.