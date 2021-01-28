Usca Ria LLC Has $3.45 Million Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,887 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC owned about 0.32% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IPAY traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.78. 4,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,058. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average is $57.95. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.