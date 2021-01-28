Usca Ria LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Texas Instruments by 28.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after buying an additional 52,171 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 526.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 140166 increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $7.09 on Thursday, reaching $170.02. The company had a trading volume of 150,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,541. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.80. The company has a market cap of $156.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $175.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

