Usca Ria LLC Has $5.55 Million Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Usca Ria LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 738.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 90,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTI traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 86,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,520. The company has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.56.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

