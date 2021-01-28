Usca Ria LLC Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,885 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,652,654. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.64.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

