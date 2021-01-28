Usca Ria LLC Has $8.56 Million Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 119.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.02. 33,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,007. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.81. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $262.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

