Usca Ria LLC Has $94.51 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179,531 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 6.6% of Usca Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Usca Ria LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $94,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,392 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,761,000 after acquiring an additional 49,555 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded up $6.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $325.44. 2,104,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,749,570. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.29. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $330.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.