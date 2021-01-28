Usca Ria LLC Increases Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 69,727 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

Shares of CNQ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.02. 278,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,308,456. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.3236 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

