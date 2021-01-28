Usca Ria LLC Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,842 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.41. 285,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,852,008. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.79. The company has a market cap of $183.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

