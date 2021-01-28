Usca Ria LLC Lowers Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,318 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.66. 75,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,946,468. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.32. The firm has a market cap of $127.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.