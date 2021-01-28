Usca Ria LLC Purchases 11,620 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,795 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 9,023 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $38.35. 225,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,585. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Liberum Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

