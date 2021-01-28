Usca Ria LLC Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $10.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,513,177. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $254.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $281.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.53.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

