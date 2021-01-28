Usca Ria LLC Reduces Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Usca Ria LLC cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Paychex by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.71. 161,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.40. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $4,520,790.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,056.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,937 shares of company stock worth $18,738,353 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

