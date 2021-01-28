Usca Ria LLC Sells 172,043 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Usca Ria LLC cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 172,043 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 377.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.67. 850,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,869,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 295.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

