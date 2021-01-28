Usca Ria LLC Sells 20,975 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,975 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.55. 214,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,138,878. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average is $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

