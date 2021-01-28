Usca Ria LLC Sells 26,051 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Usca Ria LLC cut its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,051 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,113,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $2,875,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,207,795. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.37.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

