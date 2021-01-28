USD Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.58 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. USD Coin has a market cap of $5.61 billion and $1.58 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,341.43 or 0.03958118 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00022627 BTC.
- Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000995 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “
USD Coin Token Trading
USD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
