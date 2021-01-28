USDK (USDK) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One USDK coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.64 million and approximately $154.66 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00124379 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00066647 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00263290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00064406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $112.95 or 0.00330841 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

USDK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

