USDX Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007772 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001927 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007131 BTC.
- Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- VNDC (VNDC) traded up 148.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- BlockStamp (BST) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000404 BTC.
USDX Coin Profile
SHA-256
hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The Reddit community for USDX is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “
Buying and Selling USDX
USDX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.