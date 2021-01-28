V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,091,000 after purchasing an additional 177,908 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 157.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,390,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of VFC opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -608.85, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.63.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

In other V.F. news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.