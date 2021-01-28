v.systems (VSYS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.84 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, v.systems has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. v.systems has a market cap of $32.23 million and $2.84 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

About v.systems

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,117,310,674 coins and its circulating supply is 2,193,702,210 coins. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

v.systems can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

