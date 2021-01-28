V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 124.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.6% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.14 and a 200 day moving average of $149.79. The company has a market capitalization of $441.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

