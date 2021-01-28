Vai Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Vai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $42.28 million and $555,344.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00049503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00124413 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00261550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00065914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00063835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00326324 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s total supply is 42,225,668 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,229,261 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Vai Token Trading

Vai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

