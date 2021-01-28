Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Plans $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%.
Shares of VLO stock opened at $58.73 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,957.01, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.
