Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Plans $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $58.73 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,957.01, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

