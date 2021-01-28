Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VLO traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $58.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,312,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,929. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.60. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,943.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

