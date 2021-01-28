ValiRx plc (VAL.L) (LON:VAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.79

ValiRx plc (VAL.L) (LON:VAL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and traded as high as $25.90. ValiRx plc (VAL.L) shares last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 1,060,237 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About ValiRx plc (VAL.L) (LON:VAL)

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and associated biomarkers for cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, an anti-cancer therapeutic that is in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other indications of hormone induced unregulated growth, including endometriosis; VAL301, a reformulation of VAL201, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of women with endometriosis; and VAL401, a reformulation of generic drug Risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx plc (VAL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx plc (VAL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.