Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VLY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

VLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

