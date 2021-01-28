VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:PEK) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:PEK) were down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.15 and last traded at $49.86. Approximately 5,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 26,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average is $46.64.

