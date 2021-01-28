VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.22 and last traded at $51.69. Approximately 20,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 25,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.92.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.