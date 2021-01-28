VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) Stock Price Down 2.3%

VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.22 and last traded at $51.69. 20,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 25,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

