VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG)’s share price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.69. Approximately 798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.