VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:YMLP) Shares Up 1.6%

VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:YMLP)’s share price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.34 and last traded at $43.24. 3,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30.

