Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Black Diamond Financial LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Black Diamond Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.6% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,736,000 after buying an additional 1,360,098 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,883,000 after acquiring an additional 446,861 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,594,000 after acquiring an additional 405,326 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,101,000. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 833,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,651,000 after acquiring an additional 298,312 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.03. 167,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,394. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

