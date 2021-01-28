Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 140.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,949 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,186,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,953,000 after purchasing an additional 64,410 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,690,000 after purchasing an additional 45,664 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $4,808,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 96,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 31,337 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $122.12 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $126.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

